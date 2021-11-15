(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak held a hearing regarding a nuisance property in the city after the clean-up efforts on the property had slowed.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held a hearing with property owner Floyd Smith regarding a notice to abate a nuisance at 1506 North 4th Street in Red Oak. City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News Smith has worked on and sold mowers from his home for some time now. However, since 2019, Wright says the property has accumulated with mowers. As a result, the city has been sending Smith notices to clean up the property.
During the hearing, city nuisance officer Bill Deitering says he brought the situation to the council after not seeing enough progress on clean-up made by Smith.
"It seems like I'm seeing the same stuff in the driveway every time I come by," Deitering said. "And I can appreciate your health and the weather and what not, but we're getting on a year with just you and me, and that's what prompted me to bring it before the city council."
While the weather has slowed his progress, Smith says he has been getting some of the mowers sold and is working on getting more of them moved to a shed he has rented.
"For the push mowers, I got a ramp that I can push them up on my pickup," Smith said. "I got rid of some them down in a shed that I got rented off of Calvin Brown, and I can put some of them in there yet this fall."
While the driveway is one issue, Deitering says the backyard has also been an issue. However, Smith says he is working to put up a privacy fence around the backyard. Still, there is a slight complication in one area where he hopes to put fencing.
"There's a big old light pole that's rotted at the bottom and I don't want to put a fence up next to that if they have to come in and fix that light pole, it's got a red tag on it, and it's been red tagged for a couple of years," Smith said. "Other than that, I've put up about 24 feet and I'll be up to 32 feet sometime tomorrow."
Smith says he hopes to reach out to Mid-American Energy soon to find out the situation with the pole.
Deitering says if Smith puts up the privacy fence, then the mowers sitting in the backyard would no longer be a pressing issue for him.
"For better or for worse, my philosophy is 'if I can't see it, then a can't cite it,'" Deitering said. "So if he got at least the driveway cleaned up where it's not such an eye sore to the neighborhood, then he can work on the backyard at his leisure when he's able to do it."
Eventually, the council decided to grant Smith a 30-day extension to clean up his front yard and driveway. Smith says he should be able to accomplish that, weather permitting. Councilman Pete Wemhoff also suggested having Deitering provide another update to the council once the deadline for the extension has been reached before the council takes any action.