(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are another step closer to hiring a new city administrator.
Meeting in special session Wednesday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the final draft of an employment agreement to be presented at Monday's regular meeting. The action came following a nearly hour-long discussion in closed session amongst council members at the applicant's request. While they are still choosing to hold off releasing the finalist's name, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the council is expected to decide on the hire on Monday.
"So, what will be on the agenda on Monday will be a resolution to approve or disapprove of the employment agreement and hiring of the final candidate," said Silvius. "So, that's pretty much the action that will be taken on Monday."
The vacancy came up after the resignations of former City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton late last year. Al Vacanti had been serving as the interim administrator and city clerk before the hiring of Christi Vanderholm as the clerk earlier this year.
Silvius says a hiring committee, including herself and council members Scott Keith and Brian Bills, initially interviewed eight applicants with assistance from city staff. At a recent meeting, Silvius said the finalist had also been invited to the community and underwent a thorough interview process.
"We invited them to the community and they interviewed with 31 people, and we had five different sessions," Silvius explained. "This included department heads, all the council in different time spans, all the administrative staff, and two community committees."
She says it has been a long and arduous process and applauded the efforts of the council members and city staff participating in the search.
"I am truly grateful for Councilman Bills and Councilman Keith for taking the reigns on all of these hires so far and all the work and effort and time that everyone has put into doing all of these interviews and follow up," she said. "Then of course, to Al (Vacanti) and Christi (Vanderholm) for all of their hard work these past few months."
Council members also approved an updated job description for the administrator position at its April 17 meeting.