(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials call it a "win-win" for the city and for the Red Oak School District.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a land swap with school officials involving two parcels of land in the community. Under the exchange, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city would acquire the caged recreation area on Corning Street, next to the former middle school currently being converted into a housing complex.
"Obviously, without them owning the middle school," said Wright, "they simply have no reason to continue to own that. We've been having discussions. I know our park and tree board actually approved taking ownership of that some time ago."
In return, Wright says the school district would acquire land encompassing the city's football and baseball fields plus the parking lot next to the Red Oak Fire Station. He says school officials seek the land in order to improve internet services to the football field, among other possible improvements.
"There's a couple of different things they're looking at wanting to do to improve that property at some point," he said. "One of which, in the shortest term, is they want to get internet capability. They want to get some cable run to the press box. To be able to do that, the funds they want to use only work if they own the property--they can't do it on property owned by somebody else."
Wright says the district plans to use E-rate funding from the state for the internet improvements. Parking lot improvements are also a possibility. Wright says he's met with Superintendent Ron Lorenz, plus the fire department and Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman about the proposed land swap.
"Obviously, if we proceed, and deed off the parking lot," said Wright, "I do want to make sure it's in there that we'll have perpetual access to egress easement across that property for emergency services--make sure we don't pin our guys in too tight against the building (fire station) here.
"But again, I think it makes sense.Yes, we're taking on the maintenance of the cage, but we're getting rid on the maintenance on that parking lot, which has always been a challenge with the cost of the rock, and the grading, and all that too."
No costs are involved in the exchange, except for legal expenses, which will be shared between the city and school district. In other business, the council approved the sale of property at 101 West Market Street to Andy Jones for $2,100. The council is expected to set a public hearing on the sale at its next regular meeting later this month.