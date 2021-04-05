(Red Oak) – Entities and projects in Red Oak are once again beneficiaries of funding from the city’s hotel/motel tax revenues.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the recommendations for this year’s disbursement of revenues from city’s seven-cent tax on hotel and motel rooms. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester is a member of the city’s hotel/motel tax committee. Lester says perennial recipients making the list included the Red Oak Farmer’s Market and the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce. Another familiar awardee is the Wilson Performing Arts Center. This time, Lester says the center asked for assistance in purchasing new performance microphones necessary to meet different frequencies.
“The old ones that they have are no longer legal from the FCC rules,” said Lester. “They’re forced to do it, so we’re glad to be able to help them.”
Other recipients include the Montgomery County Family YMCA.
“The Y’s doing a collaboration for a membership drive,” she said. “And then, Bill Williams is working with the Montgomery County Ag Society to have a large tractor pull, which hasn’t happened in several years around Montgomery County.”
Another recipient was the Red Coach Inn for a loyalty rewards program. In other business, the council set a public hearing for April 19th on the disposal of property at 501 Sunset. City Administrator Brad Wright says plans call for the city to sell the property to Jerry Daffer, whose bid of $7,500 was the lowest of two for the project.
“Coincidentally, Jerry just finished the property he brought from us at on South 2nd, across from Kelly Park,” said Wright. “I’ve been through that property. Jerry did an extremely nice job of taking an old house, and fixing it into a very nice rental property.”
Council members also approved the first readings of 5% rate increases on water and sewer rates, effective July 1st. The proposed rate hikes –the first since 2018 – were included in the city’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The second readings take place at the council’s next regular meeting April 19th.