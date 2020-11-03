(Red Oak) -- After missing out last summer, Red Oak residents--and especially children--will enjoy the city's renovated outdoor pool in 2021.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council approved the certificate of substantial completion for Ricchio, Incorporated for the city's aquatic center renovation project. Council members also approved a pay request to the company of more than $18,500, as well as a retainage payment of more than $99,000. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city opted to leave $20,000 in retainage costs.
"Through discussions and negotiations between the engineer and the contractor," said Wright, "I agree, based on your approval, to pay that down, and leave it at $20,000 worth of retainage. It's not the contractor's fault that we're now sitting through a winter, and waiting to open this thing up. Otherwise, he would be ready to finish finalizing, and have the project closed out now. So, with the timing, $20,000 is more than enough to finish up any details, maybe, in the spring."
Plans originally called for the $2.5 million project's completion by Memorial Day of this year. But, construction work continued into the summer, mainly due to delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.