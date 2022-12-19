(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are taking the next steps in addressing upcoming vacancies for two of its top positions.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the job posting and media placement for the city clerk position vacated by Mary Bolton, who put in her retirement notice last month. Al Vacanti currently serves as the interim city administrator and city clerk. Vacanti says he has begun looking at the various methods the city can use to advertise the position.
"On the Iowa League of Municipalities, you can post that at zero cost because you are a member and I'm also trying to reach out to the Municipal Clerks Association within the state to do that, and then you can also do it with the local newspaper, plus online on the website," said Vacanti. "I can't tell you what the expense would be if there is any with the Clerks (Association), but I'd imagine the only other expenditure would be for example with the Red Oak Express."
Vacanti says the city could pursue other avenues, including Indeed or LinkedIn, should they not succeeded with their initial options. However, he adds the clerk position is typically a more local hire. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius also suggested adding Iowa Workforce Development to the list of locations for the job posting.
Silvius says the city would ask for a letter of interest, a resume, and three references. However, the application did not initially include a deadline. But, Councilman Pete Wemhoff says a deadline for the job posting could help streamline the selection process.
"In my experience, it's always good to put an end date just so you know, 'okay, if I got this group of applicants, this is who I'm working with,'" said Wemhoff. "If you don't like it you can always post it and advertise again. But, that's just how I've done it."
After further discussion, the council chose to put an application deadline of February 1st, 2023.
Additionally, the council approved allowing council members to solicit proposals on possible search firms to assist in finding a new city administrator after Brad Wright put in his retirement notice last month. Silvius says the move allows council members to look more freely at their options.
"This is basically just to approve council folks, which I assume would be Brian Bills and Scott Keith as the hiring committee, to look into other firms and maybe make a recommendation back to us in the near future," said Silvius.
Councilman Tim Fridolph says he has already looked into a couple of firms he would forward to the hiring committee to review. After Councilwoman Jeanice Lester suggested having a recommendation as soon as possible, the council asked for Bills and Keith to have proposals brought to the council at its January 3rd meeting.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a resolution amending the best practices and designated the individuals authorized to sign checks, execute contracts, and execute other financial instruments for the city, which among other things, adds Vacanti to the list and removes Wright and Bolton.
--Approved a resolution appointing and authorizing Christie Vanderholm as the city representative to request onsite assistance and make purchases from Midwest Data of Iowa.
--Received an update on city owned laptops from the mayor and councilpersons.
--Received the annual reports from the Montgomery County Development Corporation and Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and their respective fiscal year 2024 budget requests.
--Held a brief budget work session with Vacanti outlining the process for the next three months.