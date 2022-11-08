(Red Oak) -- As the winter season approaches, Red Oak city officials are exploring possible changes to how the city regulates parking during significant snowfall.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed possible amendments to the city's current snow emergency regulations. Currently, the regulations go into effect automatically when the snow accumulation reaches two inches or more. For residents without off-street parking, the ordinance stipulates that vehicles should be removed from east and west streets and circle streets on even days of the month and north and south streets on odd days during the emergency until cleaning operations are complete and the snow has stopped falling. However, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says several staff members have approached her about the confusion that can arise from the alternating days.
"The challenge comes when the two-inch mark happens overnight and those folks are getting tickets because where they parked no longer accounts for where they are when the snow plow comes by," said Silvius. "So, I spoke to Chris Baird today (Monday) and he agrees that this is something that we need to discuss."
She adds other communities, such as Clarinda, requires no parking on public streets or spaces until the snow is removed once an emergency has been declared. However, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright cautioned the council on taking that approach as previous discussions have revealed a lack of adequate off-street parking.
"We've always come to the same conclusion in the past, at least in our opinion, and I think Chris still agrees with that and I talked with the Police Chief today, it doesn't appear to be realistic in Red Oak, Iowa, to say that 'during this period of time you can't park on any city street or any city parking lot,'" said Wright. "There's just not enough places for people to go."
Wright says the city is also typically lenient with parking behind the curb during a snow emergency.
"The other thing we've always done is allow people to park in the parking behind the curb or even pulling up on the grass," he said. "We don't allow that any other time, but we've always allowed that during a snow emergency because we appreciate people trying to get off the streets so we can plow them and clear them."
More discussion on the topic is expected at the council's next regular meeting on November 21st, when Street Superintendent Chris Baird is expected to attend.