(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are exploring potential wage increases for several city employees.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council reviewed an initial proposal from Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius on the current wages for city employees and target ranges to provide more adequate and fair compensation and help attract applicants to job openings. Silvius says she based her recommendations primarily on numbers reported in a 2022-23 community comparison study that covered communities ranging in population from 4,900 to 7,200, which included some around southwest Iowa.
"What I did was I took that (survey) and I identified a minimum, average, and a maximum for each of those positions and then on this document you have before you, is the current wage at that at position, then there's a minimum target and a maximum target," said Silvius. "So it's a hiring target and then an 'up to' target."
One area Silvius identified was discrepancies for base wage employees in the street, water, and wastewater departments with current wages, including $20 an hour for a street employee and $19 an hour for a new wastewater operator. The mayor suggested setting a $20-an-hour base hiring wage across the board for the three departments.
"Street, water, or wastewater would all start at that base amount and if they have a CDL, it can be higher, and then it goes up to a certain amount," she outlined. "I'm trying to create a motivation for people to want to improve and be paid more if they improve, get certifications, and maintain certifications."
In the proposal, a street laborer with a CDL could make $21 to $24 an hour based on experience, which Councilman Scott Keith suggested could be slightly higher. Several council members expressed that they wouldn't need equal base pay between the three departments since they are different jobs requiring different skills.
While the increases would result in a bump in expenses, Councilman Brian Bills says it would likely be worth it to prevent the potential cost of turnover at multiple positions.
"I think it's important that we do this," he said. "Not only do we need to take care of our employees, but we need to get some uniform standards in place and I think it's important for retention down the road as well."
However, Silvius adds the proposals laid out based on the survey are separate from the cost-of-living adjustment that the council sets for the upcoming fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
"There's the cost of living increase which would take effect July 1, and then there's this," said Silvius. "I honestly think this should be used for hiring positions now, but it should also be based on (employee) evaluations, which I want to see occur after (City Administrator Kyra Smith) is on board and after a little bit of time. So this will probably come later."
Whatever the council should decide, Silvius says Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti did budget roughly $280,000 in the fiscal '24 budget to account for cost-of-living increases. She adds discussion and potential action on the cost of living increase is expected at the council's June 5 meeting. Councilman Pete Wemhoff says he would also be willing to work with Silvius to review further and develop a new base wage and pay scale.