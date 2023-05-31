Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.