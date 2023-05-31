(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are exploring upgrading the city's fire truck fleet.
Meeting in special session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved drafting up a resolution of support from the city to purchase a new rescue pumper truck for the Red Oak Fire Department and discussed various funding opportunities. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the new vehicle would replace a 1989 truck that has failed a pump test inspection each year since 2019. Additionally, he says the age of the vehicle has begun to show.
"We've band-aided it and band-aided it to the point where it's just no longer viable to use it and it has one of the new safety standards," said Bruce. "It's 34 years old and we're even having trouble finding parts for this truck now and of course everything is getting more expensive out there."
He adds safety standards typically recommend not using equipment that is 25 years or older. Brian Hamman is a Lieutenant with the Fire Department and also led the department's truck committee. Hamman says the cab would be similar to their current aerial truck. But, he adds there would be a few upgrades over similar trucks in their fleet, including additional rescue body.
"That gives us additional cabin space on both sides, it allows us to carry more hoses, extraction tools, fire equipment, or whatever it may be, and then this truck can hold around 1,000 gallons of water," Hamman explained. "Currently our Frontline truck carries about 750 (gallons). It may not seem like a lot in town, but in the country, 250 gallons is huge."
Bruce says they have been looking into replacing the '89 truck for several years, but the finances had never entirely lined up for the nearly $1 million purchase. He adds a potential wait time once they have ordered the vehicle is roughly three-and-a-half years. First, however, Bruce adds they need to move on a purchase agreement to lock in the cost.
"Even to say right now 'we're going to move forward with this project,' you're still looking at that, so that was another part of this as we kept dragging it and dragging it, we kept getting further and further out," said Bruce. "Once we sign the agreement that locks the price in and right now they're saying every approximately 90 days we could see a material hike until we lock it in. But, you don't pay for the truck until they're delivered."
Currently, the city is looking at financing a couple of housing development projects along with the new fire truck through general obligation bonds. Chip Schultz is with Northland Securities and has assisted the city in its previous GO bond efforts. Due to the city's GO debt falling off in the coming fiscal years, even estimating $5.1 million in GO bonds for two housing projects, the fire truck, and renovations to the fire station, Schultz says the city has room to finance the project without spiking the city's debt service levy.
"With Scenario D, the broadest project scope, your peak future debt service levy is $3.40 (per thousand dollars valuation), which is a dime lower than your $3.50 levy for next year," said Schultz. "It's at that $3.40 for one year, then drops down to $3.30, and then drops down to $2.95 beginning fiscal year 2026-27."
Schultz also presented four other proposals, which included varying numbers of projects. Bruce says his department would prefer the Pierce Manufacturing proposal primarily to provide consistency across their various engines and accessibility to mechanics.
"It gives us uniformity for our parts, maintenance, we have access and can order any part off of that truck because they go by build numbers and then we also have access to their engineers free of charge," he said. "When the aerial (truck) had a breakdown and the ladder wouldn't seat completely -- we had to go into manual override to do it -- they flew two engineers out here that were here for six hours and re-programmed the truck because everything is computerized now. They flew back to Appleton and not a penny out of our pocket."
The council plans to revisit a resolution of support for purchasing a new fire truck at its regular meeting on Monday.