(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are considering the best way to fund public infrastructure for a potential townhome development.
During its latest meeting, the Red Oak City Council met with Chip Schultz of Northland Public Finance to discuss the two primary ways that the necessary public infrastructure, including dirt work, street, and utility improvements, for the potential "StudioOne Townhome Project" on the north end of town. One option, Schultz says would be for the developer to front the costs of the infrastructure before entering into a tax increment financing rebate with the city for a period of time. While the option seems decent up front, Schultz adds the city wouldn't see hardly any of the additional over $70,000 in tax revenue the property would be expected to generate for over a decade with a TIF agreement.
"The TIF rebate amount potentially to be sought by the developer, that would require a rebate of a large majority of the tax dollars for a period," said Schultz. "Certainly, you're at 11 years with your typical Iowa 'market rate' residential TIF rebate project, but that can be restructured to 16 years with the consent of the county, school district, and area college."
Additionally, from feedback received from the developer of the 33-unit townhome project, Schultz says fronting the infrastructure costs could drive up the price of homes above where city officials would hope to see them. Additionally, for a "market rate" project, per Iowa Code, the city would be required to set aside over 46% of the net n ew tax dollars to go towards a Low-to-Moderate income housing-related project.
Thus, Schultz says the second option would be for the city to front the costs of the infrastructure through a general obligation bond.
"The city would receive the dollars sooner so there's much more of a time-value and money benefit if the city would fund it," he said. "Just to be totally transparent though, that's the city taking on debt -- that's what's contemplated as part of these two scenarios."
However, he adds the hope would be to do so with little or no increase to the city's debt service levy. Schultz adds the city currently does have a few bond payments that will be wrapping up in the coming years.
"You have a 2012 bond issue whose debt service is approximately $235,000 per year and that has a final payment in 2025 and you have a 2018 general obligation bond issue as well that has a final payment in 2026 and most of those debt service payments are around $340,000 per year," Schultz explained. "With those two debts paid off, that opens up capacity for funding future projects without having a city debt service levy increase."
Additionally, with the city fronting the infrastructure costs and no TIF agreement, Schultz noted that would also remove the need for an "urban renewal area" and setting aside LMI funds--thus giving the city more flexibility in using the new tax dollars. Not only does the project present an opportunity to boost the city's housing stock, Schultz adds it could also have a positive domino effect for other area government entities.
"But as more of the population moves into town, for example the school enrollment goes up, that increases the certified enrollment for the district and brings in more operating budget dollars for the school district," Schultz emphasized. "More head count in town brings in more dollars for the county from just a road use tax standpoint and local option sales tax dollars as well."
Schultz says he plans to bring further details on both possibility before the council at its regular meeting on May 15.