(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council continued discussions on a renewed franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy at a workshop Monday night.
Earlier this year, MidAmerican officials met with the council to discuss renewing a franchise agreement with the city, due to the current 25-year contract expiring in May 2023. The agreement, among other things, grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the proposed contract from MidAmerican is identical to the current one, except for the addition of a franchise fee. She says the city would collect the fee through the utility company based on gas and electric bills or both.
"MidAmerican does offer to cities called a franchise fee that can be imposed based on a users rate," Silvius explained. "They add a percentage to that, and then that is set aside into an account for the city's use."
MidAmerican officials previously stated that nearly 250 communities throughout the state had adopted the franchise fee. Silvius says that the percentage can range from 1-5%. However, she adds there is a small catch.
"You do have to forgo the 1% (local options sales tax) funds that you receive off of your electric or gas if you choose to do this," said Silvius. "So you would have to impose at least 2% if you are going to do that, just to make up the difference for the LOST funds that you would be forgoing. Your community would still get your LOST funds from other purchases that are currently a part of that, it would just not receive those from your utilities."
MidAmerican Franchise Manager Mark Reinders, at a previous meeting, stated a 1% rate would generate roughly $70,000 annually and up to $350,000 at the maximum 5%. While that revenue can serve multiple public uses, Silvius adds the city would need to identify those uses through a revenue purpose statement.
Silvius adds that the city can be flexible with implementing any proposed franchise fees, including for a certain amount of time to assist in funding a specific project.
"Some are using anywhere from 2-5% on residential, maybe a 1.5% on industrial or commercial, so there are various ways that we could structure this," said Silvius. "We could slowly step into it by doing nothing for several years and then stair step into it with 2% for a couple years and then 3% for a couple years."
During the discussion Monday, Silvius says the council favored the idea of easing into the program with incremental increases over time. However, since the fees would require an RPS, Silvius says she is encouraging the council to pursue at least three public hearings to allow for public input. With about 90 days between a new agreement and implementation, Silvius says the hope is to have an agreement by February.