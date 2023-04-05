(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are exploring curbside trash and recycling services.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved a renewal of recycling services at the current rate with Batten Sanitation through June 30. Additionally, the council discussed the possibility of preparing a request for proposals for municipal curbside trash and/or recycling services. Beginning July 1, Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the current recycling services will go up $2,000 monthly. Lynette Bruce is the Vice President for Batten. On top of collecting trash from over 2,600 homes and businesses in Red Oak, Bruce says Batten also hauls recycled materials from the large containers in town to the recycling facility at the Page County Landfill roughly five times a week. However, she adds it could take years for them to adjust to a curbside service.
"For us to do recycling, we have to buy a truck that has never had trash in it before and that's a separate route," said Batten. "And I haven't even talked to (the landfill) about that and what that would cost to bring down there, because it would still cost so much per load along with the $70 per ton. But there's costs to do something like that and to get labor -- which is not an easy thing to do."
Bruce adds that the cost for the city is going up slightly due to a new $100 fee on all of their loads to the landfill on top of the $74 per ton brought to the facility. Thus, she says it would also be difficult for Batten to compete price-wise with a larger corporation to offer the services and urged the council to take more time in making a decision.
"Batten Sanitation does not want to give up but can not compete with large corporates," said Batten. "But, you're not going to get the personal care that a small town business gives. In taking with surrounding communities that have chose them because of their low bids, they've been rudely treated and surprised by how much the prices have went up, and up, and up."
Batten is also one of the multiple companies currently offering trash collection services in Red Oak, including Town and Country.
Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she brought forward the idea of a citywide curbside trash and/or recycling service to help mitigate rising recycling costs and potentially encourage residents to clean up their properties -- particularly, she says, if they should require citywide trash collection.
"I mean the benefit of it, I believe," she said, "in the communities I've spoken to and that I've lived in where it's just a part of it, it does help clean up the community. Because, they've got to take their trash out."
She adds that most communities she is familiar with collect trash every week and then recyclables every other. But, Councilman Brian Bills also expressed some hesitation on curbside recycling, saying the demand for recycled materials isn't as great as it once was.
"I've done a little research and I do understand that the global need for recycled materials has diminished drastically," said Bills. "So, I've also heard on occasions that some of these recycled (materials) that we haul off, actually just end up in the landfill, so."
Following the discussion, council members agreed they would like more information, mainly the number of residents and businesses currently signed up for trash collection, before making any decisions regarding a municipal service. Councilman Tim Fridolph also suggested focusing on only trash collection rather than curbside recycling services.