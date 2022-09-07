(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials must clear some hurdles in order to establish a mayor's youth advisory council.
Mayor Shawnna Silvius told the Red Oak City Council Tuesday night that she and Councilman Tim Fridolph recently met with Red Oak School District officials regarding the proposed student organization. Plans call for the group to meet monthly on Wednesdays either before or after school. Silvius says the district supports the youth council, as long as it is not an official school function. Silvius proposed that the council pass a resolution similar to an executive order establishing the council.
"Some communities do this as an executive order," said Silvius. "I don't see it in our ordinances that we do executive orders. So, I thought we'd do a resolution, therefore it's not written as a resolution. This is basically how an executive order would be written."
Councilman Jeanice Lester, however, raised red flags over including two city council members in the organization.
"If you're selecting it (the youth council)," said Lester, "assuming that it has to be an appointment by the mayor, it's like every other function. It has to be approved by the city once you make an appointment. But, my concern is, if we have two council members, does that put us in the same scenario that we've had with like, housing and stuff like that. Does that put us as a city organization?"
Lester adds council members' involvement would necessitate the youth council's meetings conducted in open session. But, Fridolph questioned whether city council members need to be involved.
"Seems like this is kind of a lot for just something as simple as what this is made out to be," said Fridolph, "which is just to meet with some youth, get some ideas, encourage them to maybe try to get a project done by giving them some ownership in a project they select, then they move on."
Councilman Brian Bills says at least one council member should attend the youth council's meetings. Bills says attending council members could inform City Clerk Mary Bolton of any possible quorum. Bolton, however, recommended approving a policy setting regulations for the youth council, citing liability over Silvius' involvement as mayor.
"If you're out doing something on your own," said Bolton, "and not doing it as a council member or a mayor, you're not doing city stuff. You're gathering information for your brain, and this and that. But, if she's doing it as a mayor, it becomes a city function, and that puts city liability out there. So, you're better off having some type of policy in place with the guidelines which helps protect her, the council, us, the public--everybody."
Bolton adds she's waiting for a response from the city's insurance career regarding liability questions. More discussion regarding a youth council policy is expected at the council's next regular meeting September 19.