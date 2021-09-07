(Red Oak) – The city of Red Oak is looking to offload more than a handful of properties to private ownership.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved three resolutions regarding the sale of city owned property. Two of which, are real estate properties located at 601 Sunset Ave and 103 W Reed St. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the city has been aggressive recently in hoping to get property back into the hands of the community. Wright says the home on Sunset Ave is still in salvageable condition, providing an opportunity for a brief agreement between the new owner and the city.
“We take bids, and whoever gets the bid for the home, we then enter into an agreement with them, and they have 12 months to have the home fixed up and able to pass all of our building codes we have enforced,” Wright said. “We did take bids on that property, and high bid was from Bruce Rich for $11,435.69.”
However, for the property on Reed St, Wright says the city had the house demolished since it was no longer a salvageable property. Wright says the property then inquired interest from neighbors.
“We did have that demolished and cleaned up and it is now a level lot, and a neighboring property owner came to us with an offer of $4,000 for that lot which we feel is fair,” Wright said. “It’s a narrow lot that’s adjacent to his home, so it’ll give him additional property. So we’ll hold a public hearing for that, and the council can consider selling that.”
Public hearings for the two real estate properties are set for the council’s next regular meeting on September 20th.
The third resolution involves six properties that are earlier on in the process of sale. Wright says the lots are in similar condition to the Reed St property in that the previous building has been demolished providing a blank canvas for bidders.
“We have six vacant lots that we’ll be taking bids at, and those bids are due September 24th, so if anyone is interested they can contact me at city hall to see where those lots are,” Wright said. “Same thing, those are lots that we’ve had abandoned properties on we’ve cleaned up and done the demolition, so now it’s time to get them back in private ownership.”
Wright says the resolution allows for the council to hear from interested community members by placing a sealed bid.
“On those six lots, we are just setting a date to take bids and consider sales of those at this time,” Wright said. “Once we’ve seen those bids, we’ll hold public hearings to complete the sale.”
Wright says some of the properties have already gained interest, but anybody else interested in finding out more about the six properties, can contact him at city hall at 712-623-6510.
In other business, the board…
- Approved the request for the Homecoming route and street closures on October 8th, 2021, 1:00-3:00
- Approved Change Order #1 to McCarthy Trenching LLC for 8th St Sanitary Sewer and Street Improvements, in the amount of $5,472
- Approved Pay Request #1 to McCarthy Trenching LLC for 8th St Sanitary Sewer and Street Improvements, in the amount of $92,811.20
- Approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of monies between funds