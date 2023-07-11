(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are revisiting possible franchise fees on gas and electric services.
Meeting in special session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council continued its discussion on whether or not to impose a 1-to-5% fee through a franchise agreement on MidAmerican Energy. Earlier this year, the council approved the 25-year agreement with the power company primarily allowing them to use public right of way to provide the respective services, but included a 0% franchise fee to allow for further debate. If the fee is imposed, it will replace the 1% local option sales tax on the two services, with the first 1% of a franchise fee covering similar expenses, including public safety. Pointing to the fiscal year 2024 budget deficit of already over $720,000, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says the city needs to start finding additional ways to chip away at its expenses.
"Somewhere we have to get control because we're operating on a deficit budget--we can be deficit this year, but what about next year with all the things that we're doing and how are we going to fix it," said Lester. "I'm not saying this is the entire answer by any means, but we can't continue to be on a deficit budget."
Based on previous city estimates, the franchise fee would generate between $82,000 for gas and electricity to over $413,000 annually based on the percentage the council would set. However, Councilman Pete Wemhoff continued to air concerns over the fee's impact on taxpayers. While the fee is technically charged against MidAmerican, Wemhoff says the residents and businesses will feel the increase through their utility bills.
"I keep saying the same thing over, but I just worry about these people on fixed income and if we take another percent, 2%, or 3% from them, they don't have it," said Wemhoff. "I know we we need more income and I totally agree with that, but I just don't feel this is the time."
However, Councilman Brian Bills added the average consumer impact would be around $5 a month and said more communities in Iowa are utilizing the fee. Mayor Shawnna Silvius noted the city of Atlantic recently imposed a 5% fee on natural gas resulting in an average bump of $4 a month for consumers. Councilman Tim Fridolph says there probably would never be a "right time" and feels the fee could be part of the budget deficit solution.
In terms of the budget deficit, Silvius says a few items were duplicated from the previous fiscal year, including the Eastern Avenue Reconstruction Project, which should eventually reduce the city's expenses slightly.
"I don't know how much we ended up paying for the Eastern (Avenue) Project that was budgeted in both budget years and some of that came out (last fiscal year)," said Silvius. "The (American Rescue Plan Act) funds did not get spent last year so they're pulled over, so there's some things that are duplicated in there. As far as wages go, we actually come in under what was originally budgeted for '23."
The council plans to bring back the discussion at a future meeting and review the impacts on residents, the school, and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. In other business, the council approved the second and waived the third reading of ordinances, increasing the city's water and sewer rates for the next three years. For sewer, officials approved a jump of 10% for each year, while water rates would go up 10% in the first and 7% in the second and third years. The council also approved a mutual termination agreement with Nishna Productions regarding 12010 North 4th Street.