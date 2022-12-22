(Red Oak) -- Economic development officials in Red Oak and Montgomery County are pleased with the business expansion and opportunities introduced in 2022.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council received an annual report and respective fiscal year 2023 budget requests from the Montgomery County Development Corporation and the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association. Steve Adams is the Executive Director for MCDC. Adams says one of the biggest priorities in 2022 was assessing the county's various empty or minimal-use structures. Among those is the former K-Mart building in the northwest corner of Red Oak off Highway 48. Adams says three potential suitors were interested in the building, however, no sales were made.
"All of them however were looking at a warehouse and distribution space, and I think the common theme there is we would rather protect as a box store or retail," said Adams. "It really didn't work for them anyway because the sidewall was not big enough. One of the 2023 priorities we have is really extensively marketing that to retail opportunities."
Additionally, Adams says they are looking for a more efficient use of the former CDS building on the west side of town, currently being used by AT&T. He adds four suitors have also expressed interest in renovating the old Murphy printing building. Adams says they have also held 13 meetings with Fres-co this year, which is considering constructing a new 90,000-square-foot storage facility on 11.5 acres just west of Allensworth Heating and Cooling.
"That 11.5 acres has been purchased and it's been surveyed and they bought that from the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association," said Adams. "The reason for that is they're getting a new press addition out there which is going to mean 25 to 30 new jobs, but they just didn't have the racking space for raw materials and finished goods. So, we proposed building them a new warehouse facility out there."
He adds they had also been in talks with the city about providing tax increment financing for the new warehouse. Adams says FMTC is also anticipated to run a fiber opportunity to the Woodland Hills subdivision in 2023 despite missing out on ReConnect 3 funds. Other priorities for 2023, Adams says, is to continue to look at potential housing and broadband opportunities.
Adams did ask for a slight increase in funding from the city to $40,000 for fiscal year 2024.
"Due to our expanded advertising budget for 2023, we're asking for an increased investment from the current $30,000 to $40,000, which is below the investment of $50,000 you were making in fiscal years 2018 and 2019," said Adams.
Red Oak Chamber Board President Sharon Bradley also presented the council with the chamber's 2022 marketing report. On top of tackling a massive re-branding effort with the city to "Heart of Southwest Iowa," Bradley says the chamber has also completed the renovation of two apartments above the chamber offices, which they've already rented.
"Both of our apartments are rented, which are both one-bedroom apartments and we completely renovated them," said Bradley. "We have a great board and they did a great job of taking charge of all the contracts and everything. We also used all the chamber members to do the work on the apartments and we didn't even have to have an open house so we were happy about that."
She adds they are also looking into additional marketing opportunities through the chamber's website and plan to expand the calendar events for the 2023 Junction Days celebration. Ultimately, due to similar marketing costs increasing, Bradley says the chamber is requesting a bump in funding from $10,000 in the current fiscal year to $20,000 in fiscal '24.