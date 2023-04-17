(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have taken a major step in the hiring process for a new city administrator.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a new job description for the city administrator and received an update on the search process from the council's hiring committee members. Councilman Brian Bills was one of two council members who served on the committee. While not wanting to disclose the individual's name, Bills says they have made an offer to one of the applicants for the administrator position.
"We interviewed eight people online and we took applications and personality assessments from I believe a dozen people," said Bills. "But, we narrowed it down to our first choice who we've made an offer too and we're just waiting to hear back at this moment."
The search comes after the retirement of longtime City Administrator Brad Wright late last year. The council hired Al Vacanti as the interim administrator in December.
Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the individual who was offered the job went through a thorough interview process with several community and city staff members.
"We invited them to the community and they interviewed with 31 people, and we had five different sessions," Silvius explained. "This included department heads, all the council in different time spans, all the administrative staff, and two community committees."
On top of applauding the efforts of his fellow councilmembers, city staff, and mayor for their efforts in the search process, Bills adds that their first choice is the only individual they hope and plan to make an offer to from the field of applicants.
"Our search was pretty exhaustive and I think that our interview process was thorough and we did these personality assessments that were very revealing across the board," he said. "I hope that we can hire our first candidate and if not we're going to go back to the drawing board. Because, as a committee, we don't feel like there's anybody else that we've interviewed that we'd want to offer the job to at this point."
Regarding the updated job description, Vacanti says the changes primarily revolve around updating terminology to align with today's technologies and city needs. While more "universal" duties are laid out for the position, Vacanti adds some of the tasks are more specific to Red Oak.
"That's just because of the construct of your departments and what you have for resources," said Vacanti. "A city administrator in the town of Red Oak will do a lot more things than a city administrator in a town that's larger with more human resources."
Vacanti adds that the potential candidate for the position also should have a strong background or willingness to learn the building and zoning regulations within the community. In related business, the council also approved an updated job description for the accounts payable clerk.
In other business, the council....
--Held a public hearing and approved the first reading of ordinances granting 25-year franchise agreement renewals with MidAmerican Energy on gas and electrical services with a franchise fee of 0%. Council members also waived the second and third readings and plan to re-visit franchise fees at an upcoming meeting.
--Received an update on the Eastern Avenue Project.
--Received an update on the fiscal year 2024 budget preparation.
--Held resident-requested hearings on nuisance issues at 114 South 4th Street and 708 Sunset Avenue, and received an update on a nuisance at 814 East Nuckols Street.
--Approved a lawn mower purchase with Dickel Do It for $12,479.87.