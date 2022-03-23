(Red Oak) -- As April approaches, as does National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, and the city of Red Oak is hoping to raise awareness in KMAland.
Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius read and signed a proclamation at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting, recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Silvius, who also serves as the past-chair of the Montgomery County Family Success Network or Child Abuse Council, says the month is not only about the several forms of abuse that can occur but also how those effects can linger in someone's life.
"And how those actually do transpire into work ethic, behaviors, attitudes, and expectations," Silvius said. "And so we're trying to teach or help the community understand how important it is that we as a community come together and get around our children and raise them in a way that we provide good, solid parenting and family programming."
According to state data, Silvius says that substance abuse alone is one of the leading contributors to different forms of child abuse and leads to more children in the foster care system.
"79.6% say that drug abuse causes or contributes to 50% of all cases of child maltreatment, 75.7% say that children of addicted parents are more likely to enter the foster care system," Silvius said. "And 71.6% say that drug abuse is the top cause for a dramatic rise in child maltreatment in recent decades."
In terms of why these numbers often fly under the radar, Silvius says it often appears to be a negative stigma towards telling someone 'how to parent' or the fear of asking for help.
"It takes you all the way through your life on how you work and interact with other people in the work place," Silvius said. "That is probably it, it's a stigma. People feel that they are failing or they failed if they ask for help, and it's actually the complete opposite it shows how strong you are that you want to do the right thing."
Silvius says several resources are available in southwest Iowa for those looking for assistance, including the Family Success Network, which provides training programs for both parents and children.
"Tracy Vannausdle is trained to do a class called 'common sense parenting,' and we have all the curriculum, we are ready to host a class on that, we're just waiting (because) we need some families to sign up," Silvius said. "It's totally free, and we provide meal and daycare for your kids, and it's just a really good six sessions, and it's just a really good training."
Other resources available include but are not limited to programs with Montgomery County Public Health, afterschool preventative programs, and athletics at the Montgomery County YMCA and Zion Lutheran Services. In addition, Silvius adds blue pinwheels will be seen around the community during April.