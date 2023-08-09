(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials heard an update on how much COVID-19 relief money the city has yet to allocate.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council discussed the city's American Rescue Plan Act allocations, totaling over $786,000 between two disbursements in 2021 and 2022 from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Administrator Kyra Smith says the council has allocated just under half of its total funds.
"We have only spent $125,755.24 and that was on one ambulance and there's another ambulance in the works and we've got the GIS mapping in there too," Smith explained. "So, we received $786,249, so that's a little less than half of that that we've spent so far."
She adds that the council has also previously stated its intentions to use ARPA funds on the Eastern Avenue water and storm sewer replacements. However, they have not received a final price tag on the project. Per federal guidelines, the dollars have to be allocated by the end of 2024 and expanded by the end of the calendar year 2026.
Regarding additional spending opportunities, Councilman Brian Bills suggested investing some ARPA dollars into improving security in and around the downtown square.
"I would like to see a security system in our downtown area and I know the (Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association) would like to see some type of entertainment system down there," said Bills. "There's funding available on the entertainment side of it through grants, but there's nothing available for security--that always gets thrown back at the city. I would like to see some type of security down there in our main square and perhaps even a block off."
Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says Beau Boeye has been doing some research for the police department on potential security cameras to place around downtown to help deter any vandalism. The council also intends to use ARPA funds to finance the implementation of GIS mapping services for the city's utilities, which they also approved Monday night through JEO Consulting.
Smith says they should also hopefully know more soon about dollar figures on the second ambulance and the final costs for water and storm sewer efforts on Eastern Avenue.
"We need to find out more about where we're at with the second ambulance and then also on Eastern Avenue projects that were a part of this, so we don't have those yet," said Smith. "Hopefully, on the Eastern Avenue project it's going to be another week to 10 days and they'll be done."
The council also heard a "wish list" of potential projects that could use ARPA dollars late last year, including items such as the G Avenue water main extension, replacing a bad valve near the Broadway and Maple Street intersection, and replacing six-to-eight storm inlets. City staff and council members expect to prioritize the list at their regular meeting later this month.