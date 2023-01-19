(Red Oak) -- Discussions continue whether Red Oak city officials will implement a franchise fee through MidAmerican Energy.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council continued discussions from 2022 on renewing franchise agreements with MidAmerican, due to the current 25-year agreements expiring in May. Among other things, the agreement grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. However, one difference in the proposed agreements is implementing a gas or electrical service franchise fee. Ranging from a 1-5% fee, Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti says the franchise fee would be similar to what is already implemented on water and sewer rates.
"On your water and wastewater, they pay something similar to a franchise fee because they pay what is called a 'lieu of tax,'" said Vacanti. "Those funds are then used to help cover the costs of your general operations -- those being public safety, your streets, your parks, your swimming pool, or your city offices."
However, Vacanti did caution that whatever fee the city would put in place, the increase would be felt by consumers on their monthly electric bill if they went over 1%. However, most residential users wouldn't see a significant increase. Additionally, the fees would replace the local option sales tax collected from the respective services. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius adds that multiple variables can go into the fee's implementation.
"You can do 1-to-5%, and you can do it on one or both, or you could do 1% on one of them and 5% on the other, or you could just do one of them," said Silvius. "I believe you can also identify your larger or industrial users and set a different amount than you would be charging your residential as well."
Silvius says the city could generate roughly $81,000 a year for every percentage point on gas and electric, with a maximum of $405,000. But, Vacanti noted that includes any businesses or entities currently exempt from the local option sales tax on gas and electric services. Thus, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says she would like to see how the franchise fee would affect those entities -- including schools, churches, or non-profits.
"I would like to see that kind of information because I'm sure their budgets are tight too," said Lester. "I'm not saying it's right or wrong, but I just think that before we go and say 'yes, we're going to do this,' I think we need to have some scenarios on if we did 'this,' this is how it's going to affect people -- do we exclude these people or do we put them in."
Silvius added that they could exempt similar entities and phase in the fee over time. Silvius says the funding would be able to go towards departments that can always use some extra funding, such as public safety and various city infrastructure, including streets, bridges, pedestrian underpasses or overpasses, and street lighting fixtures.
The franchise fees would require a public hearing and three readings on a franchise ordinance, along with a revenue purpose statement approved by resolution before implementation.