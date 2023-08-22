(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are reminding plumbers of the necessary protocol and communications, particularly when conducting excavation work within the city.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council discussed ordinance chapters 90 and 135, which lay out the requirements and inspections necessary for plumbing jobs within the city. Reading from the ordinance chapters, Red Oak City Administrator Kyra Smith says among the requirements is a permit with a $10 fee, along with restoring any public property, such as sidewalks or streets, that might have been removed during the work. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says they have brought up reminding plumbers of the ordinances due to several holes popping up on the city streets left over from plumbing jobs.
"It's come to our attention that there are quite a few holes that have not been completely paved," said Silvius. "Technically, those are the responsibility of the plumber to do that or the property owner. So, we just wanted to bring this up."
Smith notes that the city is also expected to inspect the backfill work before any resurfacing is done, and the permit holder or property owner is required to give officials at least a 24-hour notice when they intend to place the backfill. In cases where the hole in public property is not filled shortly after the approved completion date, she adds the city reserves the right to finish the project itself.
"Should any excavation in any street or alley be discontinued, left open, or unfinished for a period of 24 hours after the completion date or in the event the work is improperly done," she said, "the city has the right to finish or correct the excavation work and charge any expenses for such work to the permit holder or property owner."
However, Street Superintendent Chris Baird says he wants to avoid getting in the habit of finishing projects for plumbers. While acknowledging some of the holes created are the city's responsibility if the issue revolves around a water main, Baird adds the rules have been on the books for some time but have recently lacked enforcement.
"I was talking to some of the plumbers that have done work for years and years in Red Oak and they said they used to do these permits all the time, where they'd go in (to city hall) and get a permit," said Baird. "In the 24 years that I've worked with the water and street (departments) we haven't enacted this. So, I went up to Kyra and we started talking and pulled out the ordinance--it's there but it just hasn't been enacted for years."
Baird added they should also look into bumping up the fee due to work done by staff at city hall and the inspection efforts by Baird and Water Superintendent Rich Figgins. Baird also suggested having an "emergency clause" in the ordinances to resolve major leaks or issues as quickly as possible.
"We need to write in to this ordinance saying if it's an emergency that we can get ahold of the homeowner then," Baird emphasized. "Some people say we need to wait 10 days, but if it's an emergency and back when I was doing it, you can't wait 10 days--there's no street left if that water runs into those streets. Then, a year or two later we wonder what happened to the street there, well it got soft under there and then we lose our base and then our street. It becomes a lot bigger issue."
He adds the majority of the plumbers he has talked to that have done work within the city don't have an issue with bringing back and updating the regulations. Smith says she would look into getting the public hearing and amendment process going regarding an uptick for the fee and also an emergency clause.