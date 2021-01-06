(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are standing by the city's snow removal efforts--and enforcement of snow emergency regulations.
City Administrator Brad Wright discussed the city's response to last Tuesday's snowstorm during Monday's regular Red Oak City Council meeting. Red Oak was among the communities declaring a snow emergency after a strong storm system dumped several inches of snow. Under an amendment approved by the council in December, 2018, a snow emergency is declared any time accumulations of two inches or more occurs. Wright says numerous tickets were written for vehicles violating the city's alternate parking regulations. He says residents can avoid citations by planning ahead before a snowstorm hits.
"It really shouldn't come as a surprise that they need to have their vehicles moved," said Wright, "instead of waiting for there to be eight inches of snow on the street, and then forget that it's difficult to move their vehicles."
Wright says snow emergencies are designed to assist city crews in clearing streets.
"I always say our goal is not to write tickets," said Wright. "Our goal is not to cost people money for a citation. But, our goal is to get those vehicles off the street, however we have to do that, because that's the only way our guys can do a decent job."
Wright acknowledges the city receives complaints about city plows blocking driveways with snow during removal efforts. But in most cases, he says it can't be helped.
"I know I was told our guys got some dirty looks today (Monday) when they were going by, and throwing more stuff up on driveways," said Wright. "Again, our priority, our obligation is the streets. We have to do what we can to get them as clear as we can. Unfortunately, when you clear the streets, some of that is going to end up in people's driveways. That cannot be avoided."
Though city regulations prohibit parking vehicles in yards, or between sidewalks and curbs, Wright says grace is extended during snow events in order to clear streets of vehicles.
"There's nothing in our ordinance that says during a snow emergency you can park behind the curb, or between the curb and the sidewalk," he said. "But, we have always told people we have always given that grace. If you're working with us to get it off the street, you can absolutely pull up in the yard, or pull up by the curve. We've always allowed that. Again, there's nothing specifically in the ordinance that spells it out, but we've told people forever--and the police have always agreed with that--we're certainly not going to ticket people when they're trying to help us by getting off the streets. We've always given that leniency."
Red Oak crews were out again Monday, clearing the last remnants of last week's storm from the streets. Wright complimented street crews for their work in response to the storm. Red Oak's snow ordinance is published on the city's website.