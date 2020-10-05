(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are shooting for additional dollars available under federal coronavirus relief efforts.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved the application for reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. City officials seek the remaining $13,426.10 from funding made available to the state under the CARES Act approved by Congress earlier this year. At its last meeting in September, the council applied for $111,573.90 of the $125,000 available to the city. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says there's no word yet on whether that money was approved.
"Of course, we have not received official word yet that our first application that we approved a resolution for recently has been approved," said Wright. "We haven't seen those funds yet. But, we are hopeful. This should be the remaining portion of that."
City officials are seeking funding for reimbursing 25% of the salaries of public service workers--law enforcement, fire, EMTs--between March 1st and July 31st.
In other business, the council tabled action on a request for stop signs at both sides of the underpass on Bluegrass Road near the Nuckols Street intersection. Police Chief Justin Rhamy recommended a stop sign on the north side of Bluegrass, since the south side already has one. City Clerk/Treasurer Mary Bolton says having a stop sign on just one side is confusing to motorists.
"I will admit those, because I go through that one a lot," said Bolton. "You don't know the other person has a stop sign, if you're not familiar with the location, because I was riding with someone the other day, and they were stopping, and the car was coming north. I said, 'they've got the stop sign, you don't.' There's nothing to tell the person that going south."
However, some council members questioned whether stop signs should be installed at all intersections with the railroad underpass. Wright says he'll look at all intersections, and return to the council at its next meeting in two weeks with a recommendation.
In other business, the council approved application recommendations for funding from the city's hotel/motel tax revenues, and appointed Ann Carder as the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association's representative on the city's Downtown Urban Renewal Board. Carder temporarily succeeds Shawnna Silvius, who recently resigned as Montgomery County development director.