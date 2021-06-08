(Red Oak) -- Two infrastructure repair projects are on the city of Red Oak's docket this summer.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council authorized bids for the Fir Avenue sanitary sewer and water main extension project. City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the project is connected with the city's former spec building in that location.
"That is a project to extend water and sewer up to the old spec building," said Wright, "the building that was built about 12 years ago, and was recently sold to Red Oak Fabrication to use as part of their business. So, we need to get water and sewer access extended up to that, then they will take it from the street up into the building."
Council members also approved a similar project for the proposed 8th Street storm sewer and water main extension. Wright says the project is designed to address some storm sewer issues in the area between Inman Elementary School and Acorn Acres.
"That's where storm lines come together across the school property," he said. "Those inlets and storm sewer structure underneath the street have been settling in. We are actually working with the USDA. They are providing 55% of the funding for this project, so that will be a nice project to get that done. The street's actually dipped a little bit in recent years, so it will be nice to get it redone there."
With successful bidlettings, Wright says both projects will begin as soon as possible.
"The storm sewer project on 8th Street, we've tried to put a deadline on that project in the middle of August," said Wright, "so that we have it done before school starts because, again, it's right next to Inman school. It's extremely busy with school bus traffic, and parents picking up their kids, and things.
"On the Fir Avenue project, again, we hope to have that done here mid-summer, anyway. I know they're working on that building, and getting it ready to people moved into, and operations going for Red Oak Fabrications. We want to have that available for them to connect on here just as soon as possible," he added.
In other business, the council set wages for nonunion city employees for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. The agreement entails a 2.75% wage increase for most employees, which Wright says is consistent with contracts for the city's police and fire departments. He says the resolution also includes salary bumps for two recently-promoted city employees.
In other business Monday, the council...
---approved street closures associated with the Decades Tractor Display and the Show and Shine Car Show June 24th.
---approved an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for maintenance and repair of primary roads in the community from July 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2026.
---approved a participation agreement between the city and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for taxi services during the 2022 fiscal year.
---approved an amendment to the city's fiscal 2021 budget, which ends June 30th.
---authorized reserve police officer Teresa Sparks to carry weapons, including but not limited to firearms, tasers, OC spray and ASP batons.