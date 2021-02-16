(Red Oak) – Red Oak’s budget process for next fiscal year is coming to a climax.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Red Oak City Council adopted the city’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year, and set a public hearing for March 15th at 5:30 p.m. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city’s tax levy for next fiscal is about $18.70 per thousand dollars valuation – an increase of two cents per thousand over the current fiscal year. Wright adds the city’s general fund expenditures for fiscal ’22 is close to last year’s total.
“The overall general fund is incredibility close to what we had last year,” said Wright. “It’s within $1,500 – an under $2.7 million general fund budget.”
Changes in the new fiscal year’s budget includes money budgeted for the city’s new outdoor aquatic center slated for a late May opening. Wright cautions the pool figures amount to “projections.”
“As you know, with any budgeting, those are some projections,” he said. “I’ll use that word instead of guessing, but those are projections on what it’s going to be, both on expenses and revenue. Certainly, we hope to see that thing going strong, and hopefully, with the excitement of the new pool, we hope we’ll increase revenue both on concession stand and ticket sales. We tried to project some of that out.”
Wright notes the budget shows a deficit in the road use fund area, mainly due to the upcoming street renovation projects planned for later this year. Total expenses in the road use budget are more than $1,361,000, while revenues total only $789,000.
“That’s planned,” said Wright, “using money out of funds on hand in the road use fund. But, again, that’s covering a project that’s estimated at $850,000. Again, that does not balance, but that’s planned because of that project, obviously.’
Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings commended Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton for their “tenacity” in preparing next fiscal year’s budget.
“We were not all as involved in the budgetary process as we were in the past,” said Billings. “I just want to say these two did a lot of this year. It was a lot of work.”
Wright, in term, lauded department heads for living within their individual budgets. Council members also approved the maximum property tax dollars for next fiscal year– a required action of all city and county governments in Iowa as part of this year’s budget process.