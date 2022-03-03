(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak has neared the final stages of preparing its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
During a special meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council adopted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 and set a public hearing on March 21st at 5:30 p.m. Also, at the meeting, the council held a public hearing to set the maximum property tax levy for its citizens. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the regular tax levy is proposed to be at roughly $19.39 per thousand dollars valuation. With the increased rate, Silvius says the city's property tax dollars is estimated to be just over $2.6 million.
"And that is estimated at approximately a 2% increase over the last year," Silvius said. "Keep in mind, these numbers are not finalized yet, this is a process that we have to go through as the budgets are being put together and as we approach the deadline. We do want to make sure the public understands that we will hold another public hearing."
Silvius adds that the overall budget estimate sits around $2.9 million.
Silvius says the biggest reason for the slight uptick in the tax levy and overall budget is a salary increase across the board for city employees.
"You know hiring staff is just difficult across the board everywhere, and so one the key things is that we need to make sure we take care of our employees," Silvius said. "And we did provide a 5% increase for the employees this year, that's across the board. That is in an effort to retain and show value they have to us as city employees."
Silvius says the raises also come to help combat rising prices associated with the current inflation in the U.S. economy. While she says she can't go too much into detail, Silvius says the city also allotted more expenditures for upcoming capital projects. However, Silvius added that the council is looking for different ways to generate revenue.
"In order to do that, we have to do some planning, so planning and looking for applications for some of the funding that's available through the state and the federal government that's coming forward," Silvius said. "And just getting creative with some innovative ways of saving, and maybe making some things more automated and more efficient, and again looking for alternative ways to bring in more revenue."
The council will hold its budget public hearing during its regular meeting on March 21st at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station.