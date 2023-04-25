(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials completed the arduous task Monday of completing the upcoming fiscal budget.
During a special session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1. Red Oak Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti tells KMA News the total property tax rate, which includes the city's debt service levy, is roughly $20.66 per thousand dollars valuation -- a nearly $2 uptick from the current fiscal year of $18.77 per thousand. Vacanti says the increase in the tax rate comes to generate roughly the same amount of revenue from the current year while compensating for a loss of nearly $9 million in taxable valuations from the current fiscal year. He adds the property tax bill passed by the Iowa Legislature, which fixed an error from fiscal year 2021, also impacted the city's budget.
"As far as general property tax revenues and emergency and ag land values, it results in right around $50,000 less for (fiscal) 2024 than we had assessed for this year," said Vacanti. "Others probably felt it a lot more and I don't know how many felt much less, but this was noticeable for Red Oak."
Additionally, Vacanti says the fiscal '24 budget's expenditures are jumping just over $2.8 million to roughly $13.6 million from $10.7 million in the current budget. However, he adds that the majority of that increase can be tied to two projects slated for the upcoming fiscal year.
"Nearly $2.4 million of that is tied to two projects -- the runway lighting project at the (Red Oak Municipal) Airport is $1,380,000 and without having any figures at this point, I still had to come up an estimate for potential work at the sewer plant," he said. "We're involved right now in getting the preliminary engineer report done and completed, so not necessarily pulling a number out of a hat, but we had to come up with an estimate. So, I'm estimating for fiscal year 2024 that there will probably be up to $1 million in expenditures."
He adds that 90% of the airport runway project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration but needs to be included in the budget. Additionally, Vacanti says they have had to budget another roughly $230,000 for purchases through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"Another $230,000 comes from $138,000 of ARPA funds being used to help purchase another ambulance and another $94,000 being used by the water department to get GIS/GPS mapping of the water system," Vacanti explained.
Of the remaining increase, Vacanti says it comes to account for inflated supply and material costs and wage increases along with some expected new hires. In addition, he says they included the nearly $750,000 Eastern Avenue reconstruction project, which started last month, in the upcoming budget. However, Vacanti says a good portion of the construction project will be paid out during the current fiscal year.
Vacanti, who has been more accustomed to working on the west side of the Missouri River in Nebraska, was appreciative of all of the city officials and staff, particularly City Clerk Christi Vanderholm, who assisted in putting together the upcoming budget.
"I want to thank the mayor and council members who took part in the budget and I want to thank all of the department heads who came in with realistic requests," said Vacanti. "There was nothing out of the ordinary or crazy -- they understand that they're challenged every year to make the most out of the resources that we have."
Vacanti says the budget also does not include any revenue that would be generated by 1-to-5% franchise fees on gas and electrical services if the city should choose to implement them. Local municipalities were required to have their budgets certified by April 30.