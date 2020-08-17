(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are hoping to get another dilapidated structure back on the city’s tax rolls.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council set a public hearing for September 8th at 8 p.m. the disposal of property at 404 South 2nd Street. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says developer Jerry Daffer is hoping to purchase the property for a rehabilitation project, similar to a previous effort on another property.
“We’ve done this with Jerry some time ago with a house on Market Street, that he took and renovated, rehabbed, and turned into a rental property,” said Wright. “Jerry contacted me, and knew we had this property. It’s got the foundation partially out, but the house, the structure is solid, it’s square. He feels that he can repair the foundation, and turn it into a nice rental property.”
Wright says the city plans to sell the property to Daffer for $1,575, which also covers the city’s legal expenses in the transaction.
“We’ll come out of it whole,” he said. “We’ll get the thing fixed up, and put back on the tax rolls.”
In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of property at 204 West Washington from the city to the Red Oak School District. The council also approved the deed for the property, which the district plans to convert into a parking lot for the Red Oak Early Childhood Development Center across the street.
Council members also approved a change order for Vicker Drilling LLC for additional water main work on the 4th Street water main project for an additional $6,650. Also approved was a pay request to the company for the original 4th Street water main replacement project for more than $52,900.