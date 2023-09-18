(Red Oak) -- Much of Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting was spent planning for future meetings, including setting several public hearings on city-owned property sales.
During its regular meeting, the council unanimously approved setting four public hearings for its October 2nd meeting, including the disposal of city-owned property at 306 East Elm Street to Judson Young for $5,000, 111 West Reed Street to Wade and Anna Meek for $1, 1210 North 4th Street to Kim Lamb for $1,205, and 205 4th Avenue to Mark Powers for $6,000. City Administrator Kyra Smith says most of the proposed sales are to neighboring property owners who have expressed interest in buying the property.
"If someone is interested in (the properties), they're more than welcome to come in and submit a bid or they can email a bid to us, but they need to let us know their intentions, how much they want to bid on it, and then of course their full name and address of where they are currently located," Smith explained. "A lot of these, they're actually neighbors that want to own the piece the of property next to theirs to make their lot bigger--with the exception of (Judson Young's)."
Smith noted that two properties still have a house on them, including 205 4th Avenue. If the sales are approved, Smith says the new property owners would be responsible for bringing the house up to code or removing it within a year. However, Smith added that Powers has yet to decide what he will do with the house.
"So he would be responsible for either tearing it down or renovating it--whatever he chooses to do," said Smith. "It depends on the condition of the house when he gets in there because he hasn't had a chance to go in and look at it yet."
While the city initially invested over $12,000 into 1210 North 4th Street in preparation for a new Nishna Productions location, Smith adds they should be able to quickly make up for the investment through the lot being back on the tax rolls. Smith also noted the majority of the lots had already been previously for sale and were small enough not to warrant being presented again to the planning and zoning board for review.
"It's a little different process than actually advertising all of the lots," she said. "Which, I feel we need to go to planning and zoning to review those before we put them up for sale, but these are more peace-meal ones and ones that we had previously tried to sell."
Additionally, the council set public hearings for its October 16th meeting for potentially implementing franchise fees on MidAmerican for gas and electric services and to possibly amend its parking regulations ordinance. On top of correcting some of the code section numbers, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the city is also looking at revising its snow emergency plan to get streets cleared efficiently.
"Currently, the way its written, on even and odd days, you can be on one side of the street and then at midnight it changes--so it's very complicated for our officers as well as our street (crews) to clean the roads," said Silvius. "So, we've discussed clearing all streets when there's snow over two inches until they're cleaned."
Silvius added they would likely allow those who do not have off-street parking to use other spaces for a short period.
In other business, the council...
--Approved authorizing the transfer of $165,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Fire and Safety Budget.
--Approved the most recent Red Oak Tourism and Recreation Committee meeting minutes, which included allocations to multiple projects with hotel-motel tax revenues.
--Approved street closures around Fountain Square Park from 2-to-4 p.m. on September 29th for the Red Oak School District's Homecoming parade.
--Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Revenue to continue its participation in the State Offset Program.