(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are addressing a longstanding issue with the city’s library.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council accepted cost estimates and quotes from Rogers Plumbing and Heating and Russell Electric for repairs to Red Oak Public Library’s sewer line. City Administrator Brad Wright told council members the library’s sewer problem is bigger than what the city can handle.
“The sewer at the library has backed up several times,” said Wright. “At one point, we talked about the city doing some of the work as far as digging. Unfortunately, the project has kind of burst into something that’s beyond what we can do. The hole is about 15 feet deep.”
Library Director Kathi Wagner says the library has secured grant money to make repairs to the facility’s kitchen, which was damaged by the sewer backing up.
“With the sewer, and the trouble that we’ve had with the sewer, we’re kind of caught up now,” said Wagner. “We have a grant to replace the kitchen floor. That’s part of the urgency at this point. We are getting $2,500 to repairing the floor. We’re at the end of the grant’s timeframe. So, we’re wanting to move forward on it—not only for the floor, but also for what sewer backing up causes, not only in the health and safety, but also in the expenses the city is facing with it backing up.”
Back in November, 2018, the library purchased more than $16,000 in parts and more than $3,000 in electrical work. Funding for the sewer work, estimated at $23,000, will come of the city’s reserve funds.
In other business, the council set wages for the city’s non-union employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which entails a 2.75% increase. And, the council approved a pay request to Ricchio Incorporated for the renovation of the city’s outdoor aquatic center totaling more than $272,505.