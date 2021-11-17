(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is the latest KMAland government body to approve new precincts.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing and approved a new precinct map following the 2020 U.S. Census. Three precincts, or wards, make up the city of Red Oak, with Ward one covering the southern half of town, while Wards two and three split the north half of town. Red Oak city administrator Brad Wright says results from the census revealed a need for some minor adjustments.
"We looked at ours, there's a mapping system that the state allows you to utilize, and because of some change in location of population in Red Oak, you can tell there's been some lowering of population in the south end of town, and some development and increase on the north end," Wright said. "So we had to slide our boundary between Ward one and Wards two and three north a little bit to offset that."
Wright says the dividing line between Wards two and three remained along North 8th Street. Meanwhile, the northern boundary of Ward one now primarily resides north of Reed Street.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Red Oak's population now stands at 5,596. Wright says the city was required to balance its three precincts as evenly as possible with a 10% differential. After drawing the new maps, Wright says the city has achieved that goal.
"Ward one at 1,867, Ward two 1,865, and Ward three at 1,864, so we felt like we were able to balance those out as close as we were going to be able to get, again with making as little change in the boundaries of the wards as possible," Wright said.
The council approved the new maps in a unanimous vote and waived the second and third readings.
In other business Monday night, the council approved an agreement with the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for providing another employee for ambulance services and approved a Standard Professional Services agreement with Snyder and Associates, Incorporated for the Eastern Avenue reconstruction project.