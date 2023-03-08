(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have taken the first step in transferring property intended to provide affordable housing for Nisha Productions, Inc.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak City Council set a public hearing for its meeting on April 3rd on the disposal of property at 1210 North 4th Street. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the plan would be for Nishna Productions to acquire the property for roughly $17,200. She adds the plot of land would provide housing for an anticipated influx of residents at Nisha Productions following the closure of the Glenwood Resource Center in June 2024.
"They've been working with three cities for a period of time to identify properties that can be made available and have houses be made to accommodate any wheelchairs and needs of the tenants," said Silvius.
In those efforts, Silvius says the property was identified as a possibility by former City Administrator Brad Wright. Recently, Nishna Productions was awarded funding through the Iowa Finance Authority to construct three four-bedroom homes, including one in Red Oak, Shenandoah, and Malvern.
Silvius says the price would cover assorted costs, including removing the house currently on the property.
"What they have done," she said, "is made an offer to us to cover our legal fees and half of the demo of the house, and there will be two trees that need to be removed."
She adds that the costs would include removing any asbestos from the current structure. Following a recommendation from Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti to allow at least 10 days between publication and the hearing, the council opted to set the hearing for April 3rd, with publication going out on March 15th. However, with a bit of a time crunch for Nishna Productions to close out their IFA loan, Councilman Tim Fridolph says he would be open to publishing the notice for an earlier date if needed.
"Obviously if a week is going to put them up against the wire, I understand that completely but that's why I asked if (April) 3rd would work," said Fridolph. "If it's more timely for them to have those extra five business days, I can understand that."
Silvius says she would reach out to Nishna Productions to see if they needed it sooner, and the council agreed a special meeting could be called for March 27th if necessary.