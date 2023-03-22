(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have taken the next step in the debate over implementing franchise fees on certain utility services.
During its regular meeting Monday, by a 4-1 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution adopting a revenue purpose statement for the use of revenue from a possible fee on electric and natural gas services and set a public hearing for April 17th on an ordinance establishing the franchise fee. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the purpose statement includes a portion delegating the first 1% of any franchise fee towards similar areas covered by a 1% local option sales tax. She adds that the city would have to forgo the LOST tax on gas and electric services if they pursue a franchise fee.
"40% of that 1% is used to cover our public safety and the equipment and those types of things -- machinery and all of that," said Silvius. "Then 50% is for debt service, 5% is for economic development, and 5% is for parks."
Discussions of the fee, which could range between 1% and 5%, arose from the need to renew franchise agreements with MidAmerican Energy, which primarily allow the utility company to use city right of way for gas and electric services.
Silvius says the council also identified broader categories where they could use franchise fee revenues.
"Anything that could prevent or mitigate future disasters, which could be our levee or anything like that, and energy conservation measures for low-income homeowners, and low-income energy assistance programs," she said. "It could be weatherization programs, public safety, including other equipment for fire, police, and emergency services, or the sanitation, street, cemetery, and parks departments."
Other designations, Silvius says, include the establishment, construction, repair, or equipping of public works, utilities, and transportation systems and other general improvements to "public place."
In the wake of the State Legislature considering a bill that would turn local option sales tax into a state tax, Silvius says the franchise fee would be one way to retain local control over funds collected by the city.
"Depending on what the state decides to do with local option sales tax, if they indeed make it a state tax and they allocate funds back to all 990-some communities where as right now we're one of a limited number of communities that passed local option sales tax and collected it," Silvius explained. "I feel like this gives us more control over those funds and that's why it's an important tool to be considered."
However, one caveat is that entities currently exempt from the LOST tax on gas and electric, including the Red Oak Community School District and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, would be subject to a franchise fee. But, Silvius says Mark Reinders with MidAmerican has cautioned the city in making similar exemptions with a franchise fee.
"In all the years (Reinders) has done it, public council have basically discouraged doing that because where do you stop and start that -- who you impose them on and who you don't," said Silvius. "So, I think that's a challenge the council has to weigh."
However, a fee percentage has yet to be proposed by the council, and discussions of the franchise fee are expected to return to the council's next regular meeting before the April 17th hearing. The hearing would be the first two if not three hearings and readings of the ordinance prior to being adopted by the council. Councilman Pete Wemhoff was the lone dissenting vote.