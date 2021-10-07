(Red Oak) -- A number of city properties could soon be back in the hands of private ownership in Red Oak.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved the setting of public hearings for six vacant city properties, as well as the official sale of another. The council set a public hearing for 102 West Valley Street, 106 East Corning Street, 705 East Valley Street, 110 3rd Avenue, and 200 3rd Avenue. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News this is the first step in getting the properties back in the hands of private ownership.
"Action tonight (Monday) from the city council was to set date for public hearing on all of those properties, and that will be at the October 18th meeting for the city council," Wright said. "At that time they will then hold public hearings on each of those, and consider a resolution for disposal."
Wright says on four of the properties, the council was able to simply take the highest bid.
"The first one is 102 West Valley, the high bid on that lot was $3,500 from Audie Rainey, next property is 106 East Corning and that is Russell Skellenger in the amount of $1,500 for that lot," Wright said. "The next is 705 East Valley, and that will go to Hayden Sedlak in the amount of $7,651. Then the final property is 200 3rd Avenue, and that will to go Rod Vanderhoof in the amount of $376."
However, Wright says the council was faced with identical high bids on two properties, 104 East Corning Street and 110 3rd Avenue.
"On the two lots that this happened on, my recommendation to the city council, and they agreed, was to give the nod to the adjoining property owner," Wright said. "In both of these situations, one of the bidders owned the property next door, and the other bidder was not. We feel that anytime, all things being equal, we should give the opportunity to the adjoining property owner."
Thus, the council approved setting a public hearing for the sale of 104 East Corning Street to Mark Blackburn for $1,200, and the sale of 110 3rd Avenue to Robin Smith for $1,500. The total of the six bids comes out to just over $15,700.
The council also approved a resolution for the disposal of real estate on the property known as 105 East Linden Street to Howard Johnson for $1. Wright says Johnson will have 12 months to demolish the home and clean up the property.