(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents could notice some cleaner roadways after this weekend's clean-up day.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council set Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon as the timeframe for volunteers to pick up debris along several main roadways. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says volunteer efforts will focus on Broadway, Frontage Road, 4th Street, and the roads making up the downtown square. However, she adds residents are welcome to bring trash from their neighborhood streets to the provided dumpster.
"If they're out walking their neighborhood and see anything, they can certainly bring it and put it in there," said Silvius. "This is not intended for somebody to bring an entire garage of trash, household trash or anything like that. This is more for the right of ways and areas where people are driving by just to spruce things up."
She adds Batten Sanitation Services, LLC has offered a roll-away dumpster. However, the city will be paying for the dump fees.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the plan is to put the dumpster on the west side of the city pool.
"Nothing's in session there, obviously it'd be a good location, I talked with, of course, the street superintendent and talked with Lynette (Bruce) some more today (Monday) from Batten Sanitation and I thought that'd be an easy place to get in and out of, and is easily accessible for folks," said Wright. "Again, as long as we make sure as you get the information out to people that they understand it is for debris and trash picked up on city right of way only."
Silvius says the city hopes to keep the effort volunteer-led, and several groups have already offered their services.
"We've got some of the football team, we've got some other different groups that have stepped forward to help out," said Silvius. "We've got the Do-it Center who has offered to give us a big box of trash bags. Batten Sanitation has offered that roll-off and her labor."
While Saturday's efforts are strictly for right-of-way debris, Councilman Brian Bills also suggested having a separate event as a "city-wide clean-up day," allowing residents to dump off their trash. However, other council members, including Jeanice Lester and Scott Keith, expressed concerns over the potential costs of dumping the mass amounts of garbage.