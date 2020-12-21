(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are addressing one of the city’s longstanding eyesores.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council set a public hearing on the disposal of real estate at 102 West Washington. City officials have been looking at eradicating the dilapidated structure located east of Broadway. City Administrator Brad Wright says local developer Michael Webb has agreed to purchase what he facetiously calls “a fine piece of property.”
“He (Webb) will either tear it down, or bring it back to code within 12 months,” said Wright. “I’m quite sure it will be a tear-down, but he wanted at least to have the option of somebody going through it, and see if it was salvageable. I’ve been through it – it’s pretty rough. But, anyway, we appreciate the fact that he’s willing to take that in one way or another, and improve that property.”
In other business, Wright updated the council on the planning for the city’s 2021 street project. Red Oak is bidding its project jointly with the city of Clarinda in the hopes of increased bid quantities and better pricing. Both communities are using Snyder and Associates as engineers on the street projects. Plans call for the bidletting to take place in February.