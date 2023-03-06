(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are waiting at least a couple more weeks before beginning the formal process of possibly implementing franchise fees on gas and electrical services.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council tabled action on setting a public hearing on an ordinance implementing the franchise fees on the services provided by Mid-American Energy and a resolution setting a revenue purpose statement on allocating the potential funds. The decision came after Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti presented a draft statement to the council. If city officials implement the 1-to-5% fee, it would replace the current 1% local option sales tax collected on gas and electrical services. Thus, Vacanti says he wanted to ensure allocations were made to replace the L.O.S.T. funds, and based on a 5% fee, roughly 20% of the funds would be needed to do so.
"If you decided not to go to 5%, this would be a higher percentage -- it would be 25% at 4%, 33.3% at 3% or 50% at 2%, but I wanted to protect the 1% and the concerns that people have had on the L.O.S.T. revenue," said Vacanti. "As previously stated, the 1% (franchise fee) would probably generate more revenue than you will get on the 1% that is classified as L.O.S.T. revenue."
But, due to the percentage in the statement reflecting only a 5% franchise fee, the council agreed to change the language, simply stating that the first 1% of any fee would replace the L.O.S.T. funds. The discussion, which has been ongoing for nearly a year, came in part with the city needing to renew franchise service agreements with Mid-American, which primarily allow the utility company to utilize city right of way to provide gas and electrical services to the city.
However, Councilman Pete Wemhoff feels the latest discussions of a franchise fee have started to become rushed and also posed the question of whether or not they should include the incoming city administrator in the conversation.
"Al (Vacanti), you're doing a fantastic job and I appreciate all your efforts, but is this something we want to involve the new city administrator in -- all of this process and not just starting it and bringing him or her into the fray," said Wemhoff. "I just feel disjointed and I feel like it's rushed and I think they'd need to be involved in it too as it affects our city going forward."
Based on city projections, the fee could generate anywhere from over $82,000 for gas and electric to over $413,000 annually based on the percentage implemented. However, Mayor Shawnna Silvius says adopting a revenue purpose statement would be the first step in starting a formal community engagement process.
"You need to have the purpose statement in order to have the public hearing, so coming up with a purpose statement gives us something to spring off of," said Silvius. "Basically, what this is saying is the first 1% would go towards L.O.S.T. and the rest would go for these other items."
Additionally, Councilman Tim Fridolph says having a purpose statement wouldn't lock them into a certain percentage, which would instead be set following a public hearing process.
"It feels like this revenue purpose statement just gets us to the next point of having larger conversations as a whole with the public," said Fridolph. "So, we're not committing to anything with this purpose statement, it's not locking us into anything, it's just 'hypothetically, if we were to do this, this is what the money would be used for.'"
Thus, the council agreed to bring back discussions of the purpose statement at the council's next regular meeting on April 3rd, along with the possibility of approving the 25-year franchise service agreements. The council faces a May deadline to renew the agreements.
In other business, the council...
--Approved setting the wages of Police Chief Justin Rhamy at $80,717 and Michael Kirsch and Seth Nelson with the Fire Department at $20 and $18 an hour, respectively.
--Approved the Wastewater Operator Advertisement and Schedule with an early May review of applications.
--Approved re-appointing Roger Vial to the Downtown Urban Renewal Board.
--Approved an Animal Services Agreement between the city and Animal Alliance Rescue.
--Approved setting a public hearing for April 3rd on the disposal of city-owned property at 1210 North 4th Street to Nishna Productions.
--Approved a street closure request from the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Court of Honor for a Memorial Day Ceremony near the Evergreen Cemetery from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closures include Inman Drive from the east drive to Inman School to 8th Street, and 8th Street from the south drive to Inman School to Sunset Avenue.