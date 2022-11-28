(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are taking extra time to review possible interim plans for two top administrative positions.
During its latest regular meeting, the Red Oak City Council heard a presentation from Al Vacanti of Vacanti Municipal Services regarding interim city administrator and city clerk services during an upcoming search process. The move comes after City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton submitted their respective letters of retirement earlier this month. Vacanti says he served as a city clerk and administrator in Nebraska for roughly 14 years in various communities before retiring in 2019 and creating his consultant business.
"I created my consulting business primarily to stay in the field of public service and looking mostly in Nebraska which is where I had most of my experience," said Vacanti. "A lot of communities over there, I'm not sure about Iowa, but a lot of communities over in Nebraska you have to wear two or three hats."
Before that, Vacanti says he worked as a lawyer for 20 years before returning to school and receiving a Master of Public Administration in 2012 from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He also served as an officer with the Nebraska Association of City Managers for four years.
Vacanti emphasized he would not want to shake things up within the city but rather continue on the current administration's progress and work with city officials and employees to serve as a bridge to the individuals selected to fill the positions on a more permanent basis.
"The projects that are already in progress, that they are guided along towards completion, or completion if possible," he said. "Other projects that are waiting to commence, we will get those started working together with the city employees, elected officials, and others throughout the state of Iowa."
However, Vacanti admitted he had yet to work in Iowa but added that he has contacts willing to assist him. He says he has already begun his homework on the city's annual budget.
"I know your budget is due in the middle-to-latter part of March -- that will be done and that will be done successfully," said Vacanti. "That is perhaps the most important thing in the interim until you find your permanent successors to these people."
While the council was open to approving the agreement, any action was tabled after City Attorney Bri Sorensen raised a couple of concerns regarding the document. Particularly, Sorensen says the agreement appeared more tailored to Nebraska rather than Iowa.
"As a point of concern, I would just make sure that you guys are aware that Iowa and Nebraska are very different in terms of just about every term, so we would want to make sure that we have some knowledge that that is a very different state of operation," Sorenson explained. "There's just some legalities I would like to see pointed out and at least discussed in that agreement, specifically that Iowa law would govern and that there would be a termination provision. While three months can seem like a short period of time, it can be very long if it is not a good working situation."
Vacanti adds he would be open to extending his agreement with a letter of understanding, expressed openness to review the contract with Sorensen, and stipulate a termination agreement. The council expects to review the application again at its December 5th meeting.