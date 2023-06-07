(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials continue to make staffing hires and adjustments at city hall.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the job description for a new dual role of deputy clerk and human resources manager and the promotion of Susie McDonald to fill the position effective July 1. Council members also approved setting McDonald's salary at $52,000 a year. McDonald currently works as the utility billing clerk for the city. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says McDonald will also bring additional experience to the new dual role.
"She does have experience in this field and has been doing an phenomenal job with our payroll and benefits and helping everyone understand those benefits," said Silvius. "I'm really proud of the work that both her and Christie (Vanderholm) have done."
The move comes after previous office shifts, including promoting Christie Vanderholm to City Clerk and Tabitha Pierson to Vanderholm's prior position of accounts payable clerk and hiring Kyra Smith as City Administrator. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says she hopes the move to bring back the role of the deputy clerk, which came at the recommendation of Vanderholm, will help delegate the large number of duties coming through city hall.
"This is a good move to make it so in the office it's not all on one person's shoulders," she said. "We're not protecting you Kyra or Christie, but I think it'll be good in the long run and everybody will be happy that we did it."
Silvius says the move should also allow for better cross-training between employees and their various roles and, thus, better succession planning in the future. She adds McDonald's new salary was also accounted for during the budget preparations for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. The council also unanimously approved an updated job description, which Silvius says primarily provides more detail on the day-to-day functions of the utility bill clerk and to begin advertising for the position.
In related business, the council also approved setting wages for non-union city employees for fiscal 2024, which Silvius says includes a "cost-of-living" adjustment of roughly 6%.
"The 6% is also what the county did, but I will note that the state of Iowa's cost of inflation rate for this year was 8.2%," Silvius explained. "So, we are under the inflation rate which we can't continue to do on an ongoing basis."
While the increase is short of inflation, Silvius adds it is nearly double the typical annual increase of 2.5-to-3%. Silvius says she plans to ask the police and fire unions to open up the wage sections of their union contracts to include the 6% increase. She adds that Vanderholm and former Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti included the adjustment in the upcoming budget.