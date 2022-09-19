(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have narrowly decided on a new company to provide I.T. services for the city.
By a 3-2 vote at its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a three-year contract with Midwest Data Center of Iowa out of Stanton to provide the city with I.T. consulting services. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city previously had a shared I.T. agreement with Montgomery County and is now nearing the end of being able to use its current setup through Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
"We've been having services provided by hospital I.T. staff since the county did their own thing some time ago, so we've been getting that service," Wright explained. "At this point (the hospital) have not charged for that, and the hospital has informed us that they would not be able to continue with that and we knew that was not going to go on forever. So, we're seeking other opportunities and other options."
Cost-wise, Wright says the contract is primarily split into two categories.
"What this shows is $1,484.99 per month -- that is the remote part of the contract -- which obviously they can do a great deal of the work remotely, so hopefully that will cover the vast majority," said Wright. "On page 14 of the contract, you'll see in the first box on the page, for things that are identified as far as the on-site work -- that will be charged $100 per hour."
Wright adds Midwest Data estimates 32 hours of on-site assistance through the first three months, followed by an average of 16 hours a month. Additionally, Wright says Ryan Ernst, who had previously provided I.T. services to the city, would be involved in overseeing the services through Midwest Data.
"Obviously Ryan provided services as the shared I.T. person between the city and the county for several years and he is familiar with our systems," said Wright. "It certainly gives me a comfort level going in. He might not be the tech on site, but he's involved and so if whoever else is involved had questions, he could provide some guidance to them."
However, Councilman Brian Bills, who joined Councilman Tim Fridolph in voting against the contract, inquired whether the city had put out a Request for Proposals on the I.T. services. After Wright confirmed the city had not, Bills said he would favor doing so to fulfill what he sees as an obligation to the public.
"As a matter of fact, I feel like we need to pretty much put everything like this out for RFP, and I know we've bypassed that in the past but I feel like it's important that we do," said Bills. "It's nothing against Ryan and I appreciate everything he does for this county, but I feel like we owe it to the public to put it out for RFP and see what is available."
Bills also questioned why there was a sudden sense of urgency, and Wright added the timing of losing the contract with the hospital resulted in some items not being resolved as quickly as the city needed. He added an RFP process would take at least another month to complete. During the meeting's public comment period Beau Boeye, who operates Boeye Tech LLC, questioned why the council didn't seek an RFP on the I.T. services after wanting to do so on what he called an item of "less significance" of updating the city website, which he had presented to the council back in March.
Councilwoman Jeanice Lester made the motion to approve the contract, stating she had confidence in the familiarity and experience that Ernst would be able to provide in his role with Midwest Data and concurred with Wright that the services needed to be provided as soon as possible.
In other business, the council...
--Approved street closure requests from the Friends of the Red Oak Trail on October 27 from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. at the Intersections of 8th Street and Inman Drive and 8th Street and Sunset Avenue for the Trick or Treat on the Trail Event.
--Approved the closure of Alix Avenue in front of the Good Samaritan Society buildings September 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
--Approved a loader purchase for the city.
--Approved a resolution establishing the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.
--Approved the recommendation of 412 and 414 East Coolbaugh Street for the Community Catalyst Grant Remediation application.