(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have decided to promote from within for one of the city's top clerical positions.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved hiring Christie Vanderholm as the new city clerk, including a $52,000 salary. Vanderholm succeeds Interim City Clerk Al Vacanti, who filled the gap after the retirement of long-time City Clerk Mary Bolton late last year. Vanderholm has worked with the city for the past eight and a half years, most recently as the accounts payable clerk, and also has received her Master's in Education. Vanderholm tells KMA News she is excited to jump into the new role and take on new challenges.
"It is going to be a big task and until we get somebody in for my present job which is accounts payable and receivable, I'll be doing both and then once we get someone in, then I've got to train that person too," said Vanderholm. "So, I'm still going to be juggling both jobs and I'll also be learning about the budget because that's part of my job too. So, it's lots of work but I knew this going in."
Vanderholm's hiring came at the recommendation of Mayor Shawnna Silvius and also the city's hiring committee, including Councilmembers Scott Keith and Brian Bills. During the meeting, Silvius says she has been pleased with the growth and taks Vanderholm has taken over the past month and a half.
"[Vanderholm] has taken on a lot of responsibilities and extra responsibilities and has handled it very well, as has Susie [McDonald]," said Silvius. "They work as a great team and I'm really pleased that Christie was interested."
Silvius added the hiring committee conducted three interviews along with herself and Vacanti. Vanderholm says her prior experiences with the city ultimately prompted her to apply for the position.
"I've sat and watched the previous city clerk and saw what they do, I'm not sure of exactly everything, but I've been in the same office and been able to watch a little bit," said Vanderholm. "I feel I'm capable of doing the job."
Vacanti says he will also begin integrating Vanderholm into the budget preparations and the various state forms to ensure the transfer of information to the next top city staffers.
In related business, the council also unanimously approved advertising for applicants for the city administrator position, which Vacanti is currently serving in the interim after the retirement of Brad Wright late last year. Vacanti suggested one change to the proposed application: listing a pay range based on experience.
"I would say probably for here, your range would be from $80,000 to $100,000 depending on experience -- that way [the applicants] know rather than just saying 'competitive,'" Vacanti explained. "If you wanted to do that you could just add that to it."
Vacanti recommended posting the opening on both the League of Municipalities websites for Iowa and Nebraska and local advertising, including the paper and radio. He adds he has already had three individuals who have expressed an interest in the position.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a resolution adjusting wages for five city employees effective immediately including bumping Wastewater Superintendent Chris Day's salary to $71,097, raising Assistant Wastewater Superintendent Darren Paul's pay to $28.79 an hour, giving Cemetery Assistant Director Ronald Tilton a $3 raise to $19.73 an hour, a $3 an hour raise for Nuisance and Animal Control Officer Bill Deitering to $19.24, and bumping Utilities Billing Clerk Susie McDonald to $20.65.
--Approved a resolution approving the work of Grand Contracting LLC for the Fountain Square Bandstand Project.
--Approved a request from Classy Chassis for street closures for the Classy Chassis Car Club Show on August 19th including the Entrance on Coolbaugh and 2nd Streets, Public access off Coolbaugh Street and south on 2nd Street, all intersections at 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Streets on Coolbaugh, 3rd Street north from Washington Street to Hammond Street, 4th Street north from Washington to Reed, Reed from 2nd to 4th, and the request for police presence.
--Received an update on the Community Heart and Soul Project
--Discussed Mid-American Energy Franchise Agreements and franchise fees.