(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials continue to review the potential uses of COVID-19 relief dollars.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council discussed its American Rescue Plan Act funds, potential projects and purchases, and a timeline moving forward. The city received just over $786,000 and has allocated funds towards purchasing two ambulances, one of which cost over $125,000, GIS mapping for city utilities estimated at $150,000, and the Eastern Avenue water and storm sewer replacements. Additionally, city staff have proposed replacing several storm inlet boxes, one of which City Street Superintendent Chris Baird says is greatly needed on the southern side of town near Coolbaugh Street and Highland Avenue.
"We were going to something up on Coolbaugh where it floods down in the valley there and that's going to be a pretty major project with two new boxes and then run 200 feet of pipe to the creek," Baird explained. "That'll be a 24-inch pipe and right now it's a 12-inch (pipe) so it'll take a lot more water out of that area quicker."
With the proposed inlet replacements, City Administrator Kyra Smith noted the estimated cost has jumped from an original amount of roughly $50,000 to over $92,000. Meanwhile, potential projects funded by ARPA, such as the G Avenue water main extension and replacing a bad valve near the Broadway and Maple Street intersection, have been removed from the priority list for now.
Another priority on the list, Baird says, would be a water main repair or replacement project on Oakwood Avenue from 2nd to 4th Streets, which has been on the city's capital improvement projects list for several years.
"We did a water main to the east of there that ran north and south and replaced an older two-inch (line) we had a lot of troubles with," he said. "Then, this was suppose to be the finishing part of that on the south side of town."
While acknowledging that funding sources are tight right now, Councilman Brian Bills added the city's usual repair budget could also cover some of the maintenance or replacement projects. After expenses nearly doubled revenue in July per the revenues report, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius notes that Red Oak has kept its budget extremely low compared to surrounding communities of similar size.
"We've maintained and have been stagnant for years and we've not re-invested back in to cover these capital improvement projects," said Silvius. "That's why our rates have to be higher, we've got to look at the franchise fees, and look at other sources and ways to find revenue."
Smith plans to bring more solidified costs for the projects listed and how much is left of the county's ARPA dollars at a council meeting in the near future.