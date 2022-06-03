(Red Oak) -- A dedicated community animal shelter could soon return to the city of Red Oak.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening at 5:30, the Red Oak City Council is expected to receive a presentation from representatives from Animal Alliance Rescue. The group is a shelter and rescue based out of Mount Ayr operated by Tracy Hill and Dixie Strange, but Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the shelter has expressed interest in having a presence in Red Oak. Silvius says animal rescue in the city has been sparse outside of efforts from Jan Black -- both in Red Oak and Montgomery County -- whose shelter facility closed down five years ago due to a lack of volunteer and financial support.
"We've been fortunate to have her and she did have a shelter -- the Montgomery County Animal Rescue -- that was located in Red Oak," said Silvius. "And I believe she had that open about five years and that closed. My understanding is that the city and county had not contributed to that shelter."
Silvius says city efforts in capturing stray dogs or cats focus primarily on those that may present a threat to public safety -- which are then taken to an area vet clinic.
After moving to Red Oak, Silvius says Animal Alliance Rescue wants to bring back a dedicated location for an animal shelter.
"Tracy is trained and has been certified as animal control, she is a vet tech of 12 years, and so really has a lot of experience," said Silvius. "So this is a real prime opportunity for to capitalize on having their expertise in this area."
Silvius says Hill and Strange have selected a building as a potential location that is not expected to interfere with any city nuisance or noise ordinances and presents the possibility for expansion. Silvius says one of the residents' primary concerns is the city's stray cat population.
"We know that we have very high numbers of cats, and I continue to hear more and more about people letting their animals out with no leashes and they're running around neighborhoods," said Silvius. "We really do need to get this under control, and the cat population can really expand quickly."
At a community meeting recently, Silvius says one individual in attendance expressed an interest in volunteering for a program to help control the cat population.
"We have an individual that is from Red Oak that's very interested in helping to really setup a strong trap, neuter, return or TNR program for community cats," said Silvius. "He would work in partnership with Tracy and focus on the cat side. I think it could be a real great partnership and it would really help the city."
Silvius says Hill and Strange are expected to ask for some form of financial contribution from the council and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.