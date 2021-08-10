(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's school superintendent says the district is "blessed" heading into the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Ron Lorenz reviewed final preparations with the Red Oak School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Lorenz says all staff positions are filled as the start of the new school year approaches later this month.
"We are fully staffed," said Lorenz. "I know in talking with my colleagues across the state and certainly southwest Iowa, that's not the case everywhere. We are in the midst of a teacher shortage, and districts are struggling to hire people. We were able to get a little ahead of the curve in terms of our hiring process, and we are fully staffed. We're getting ready to go.
"I'll never say that we're fully ready, but at the same time, school will start whether we're ready or not, so we're just digging in and doing our best," he added.
Lorenz says the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategies are set for this school year. In accordance with Iowa law, students, staff and visitors are not required to wear masks in school buildings.
"Iowa law requires that we cannot require students to wear masks," he said. "We cannot require teachers to wear masks, we can't require visitors to wear masks. So, we're going to follow the law. That's the change from last year, but it's not different from every other district in the region. We're going to continue with our prevention and mitigation strategies. We're going to maintain the current schedule and vigor of our cleaning. We're going to distance students as much as possible. We're going to do the best job that we can, but it's going to look very similar to the way the school year ended last year."
One change from last school year involves the hiring of an assistant FFA sponsor. Board members approved advertising for the position Monday evening.
"We've had some personnel changes that have forced us to do some short term restructuring of our agriculture and FFA programs," said Lorenz. "As we sort through those things, we want to make sure that our FFA program continues to thrive. So, hiring an assistant sponsor is going to help maintain the integrity of the program, and provide students the opportunities and support they need to be successful.
"That individual will serve in many of the same respects as our FFA sponsor. They're going to schedule events, supervise events, provide direct supports to students, and essentially assist our FFA sponsor."
In other business, the board approved the use of ESSER dollars for the purchase of furniture for the Inman Elementary School's collaboration space at a cost of more than $6,000, and the purchase of the second step guidance curriculum at Inman for more than $7,200. Also approved were the selections of Debbie Graber and Jewell Moore as TLC mentors for this school year.