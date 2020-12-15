(Red Oak) -- Like those in other school districts, the Red Oak School District continues to make the most of a bad situation when it comes to COVID-19.
Members of the Red Oak School Board heard an update on remote learning connected to the coronavirus pandemic at Monday night's regular meeting. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says elementary and junior-senior high principals outlined actions taken to provide additional intervention time for students struggling with virtual learning. He says the number of students receiving instruction remotely vary--sometimes daily.
"We do have some kids that are quarantined," said Lorenz, "who are moving to remote learning just by the nature of that. We do have some students who are still in remote learning from the start of school. So, we probably have, all told, a couple hundred at this point, given some of our quarantine issues."
Lorenz says some of the issues associated with remote learning are akin to those in a regular classroom--though on a larger scale.
"Student engagement is key," he said. "I think, like most districts, we've been challenged to make sure that students are actively engaging with content, or following through with assignments, and doing the things they need to do--particularly when there's not a teacher right there next to them. So, we have been working to try to increase instructional time, provide opportunities for remediation, communicate with parents and kids, and just make sure that kids are aware of what's expected, and certainly make them accountable for that work."
While saying virtual learning is never easy, Lorenz says the district's staff benefited from summer training following last spring, when the statewide school shutdown forced on-line instruction.
"We put a lot of work in over the summer," said Lorenz. "We had teachers that were willing to give their time this summer, and get that training. I would say we've grown leaps and bounds. We continue to refine our on-line instruction. Certainly, we don't have it all figured out, but we feel pretty good about where we are--and we're getting better."
