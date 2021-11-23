(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials want additional help to maintain its recently-renovated and expanded facilities.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the establishment of an additional maintenance support position for the district's facilities, at a cost of almost $64,000--including salary and benefits. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz told the board the demands for the district's maintenance department have increased.
"We want to make sure we stay ahead of the maintenance curve," said Lorenz. "We've got a lot of great feedback about our facilities. We are struggling a bit with our custodial contractors, and I know that our guys spend a lot of time just trying to make sure things stay nice, and we certainly don't want to fall behind in that area. We think that adding another full-time position will help us manage overtime expenses, and also seasonal costs in respect to mowing and snow removal."
Lorenz says the additional position eliminates the need for seasonal maintenance help.
"This is a conversation I've had," he said. "I would see this taking the place of that. I would see this taking the place of that, so we would not be asking to hire additional seasonal help this summer, and those are conversations that, as we've contemplated this, we've discussed."
Lorenz also expressed concerns about the district's outsourced custodial services. When asked whether the additional position will result in cost savings to the district, the superintendent replied that cost savings are relative to value.
"Right now, we're writing a check for the costs of those services," said Lorenz. "I'm not convinced we're getting value for those services. So, in other words, the money we're paying out, we've had ongoing and multiple conversations about the quality of work that we're getting. I understand that everybody is facing labor shortages, supply shortages--there are a myriad of issues. But, they're not adjusting the cost to compensate for that."
While saying the current custodial contract is not up for renewal, Lorenz says the district will consider sending out requests for proposals--or RFPs--for future consideration. In other business, the board approved the hiring of Nikki Brown and Anneliese Antisdel as pre-K special education paraprofessionals at the Red Oak Early Childhood Center for this school year. Board members also approved the purchase of runs for entryways through the district at a cost of more than $8,400. Also approved was an application to the School Budget Review Committee for more than $263,000 due to increased spending authority.