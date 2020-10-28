(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are hoping to essentially do away with missed days from inclement weather this school year.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak School Board approved providing virtual instruction to all students in the district when weather conditions prevent in-person learning from taking place. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says being able to provide virtual instruction across the district is a "silver lining" from enhancements made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've invested a lot of time and energy in that, and we've gotten that to the point where we feel pretty good about our ability to provide remote learning," said Lorenz. "Given that, we thought we would take a different approach to snow days for at least the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. When inclement weather makes it unsafe to have school or just impossible for us to get kids to school, we are going to have students engage in remote learning rather than cancel. This is going to help us maintain some continuity, keep kids moving in the right direction and also keep us from having to make up snow days at the end of the year."
Additionally, the board approved an emergency hard surface bus route plan for the upcoming winter, which will allow the district's buses to stay off of gravel roads when snowy or icy conditions are present.
"When we have situations when gravel roads are unsafe or inaccessible, we have an alternate plan in place where we've identified some bus stops at intersections of gravel roads and hard surface roads," said Lorenz. "We're going to ask parents to drop their kids off there or have their kids there when the bus arrives, so that we can pick them up and not put kids in danger or risk getting our buses stuck."
In other business this week, the board approved providing matching funds toward an Iowa West Foundation grant to provide security upgrades at the Early Childhood Center and Inman Elementary School.
"We applied for money to help us update and integrate our security systems at the Child Development Center and Inman Elementary School," said Lorenz. "What we are looking to do is install video, intercom and access control system at the Child Development Center. We're also going to be looking at securing the CDC entry doors, installing an integrated three-way video camera overlooking the parking lot and basically just getting all of our systems on the same platform."
Lorenz says funding for the project will be split between the grant, the district and the Montgomery County Child Development Association.
"That grant request was fully funded by the Iowa West Foundation, and I want to thank them for that," said Lorenz. "It is a matching fund grant, which means the Child Development Center has committed $10,000 to make that a reality and the district is going to allocate $4,500. Those funds will be matched by the Iowa West Foundation and make it possible for us to make those upgrades."
