(Shenandoah) -- The Red Oak High School Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Red Oak Speech Coach Laura Horn.
Those performing well were:
Grace Goldapp - Solo Musical Theatre
Aedynn Graham - Prose
Ella Johnson - Radio News
Those headed to State on March 12 are:
Aedynn Graham - Storytelling
Stef Medina - Poetry
Tessa Rolenc - Prose and Expository
Gannon Sallach - Expository
Michelle Grass - Literary Program and Prose
Griffin Eubank - Improv
Josie Rengstorf - Solo Musical Theatre and Acting
Grayson Hewett - Storytelling and Improv
Grace Goldapp - After Dinner Speaking
The state qualifiers will be performing for the public at Evening with the Stars on Thursday, March 3 at the High School. We will begin at 5:00.
Ms. Mangold and I are so very proud of these kids. Not only did they excel at speech today, but they also put on a fabulous opening night of the musical Guys and Dolls last night, they will hit the stage again tonight and again tomorrow for the Sunday matinee.