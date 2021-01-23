(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed for Districts on Saturday. Below are results provided by Coach Laura Horn.
Things looked a lot different, including not traveling to another school to perform. However, we had a certified judge come in to judge our groups.
Two groups, two headed to State! Both groups received a 1 rating for their performances. They will be performing for Evening with the Stars on February 1 at the HS. More information about that will be coming soon.
Group Improv: Alexa McCunn, Araina Brummett, Cami Porter, and Mya Southwell
Short Film: Alexa McCunn, Araina Brummett, Cami Porter, Mya Southwell, Lindsey Porter, and Gannon Sallach. Not pictured: Grayson Hewett.
Ms. Mangold and I are so proud of these kids. It was nice to give them a bit of normal in what has definitely been a crazy year. They will perform on Saturday Feb 6 in Atlantic at a smaller State meet.