(Red Oak) -- Like other KMAland school districts, Red Oak's district is "hoping for the best, but planning for the worst" regarding the start of the new school year.
Red Oak's School Board reviewed the district's Return to Learn plan at its regular meeting Monday evening. Incoming Superintendent Ron Lorenz has been meeting with a team of staff members for the past several weeks to hash out a plan for starting the 2020-21 school year under the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Lorenz tells KMA News he's pleased with the progress made thus far.
"I'm excited," said Lorenz. "We have a great group of people working on our Return to Learn plan. I think we've made considerable progress, particularly with respect to instructional guidelines, and expectations regarding virtual learning in a hybrid delivery model."
Lorenz says the plan covers contingencies in a number of areas.
"Like every district, we're required to develop plans to address leadership, infrastructure, health and safety, Iowa academic standards, social-emotional behavioral health," he said, "and also data. So, using data to make good instructional decisions, making sure that our plans really meet the needs of our community."
Red Oak's district is among those grappling with technology needs for students in case hybrid learning is necessary. Lorenz says the district plans to survey parents regarding internet available and other factors for at-home learning. Lorenz says devices are less important than the instruction provided.
"Are they doing a good job of providing both synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities for kids?" asks Lorenz. "Which is to say, while kids are logged on, it's one thing to have engagement in small groups with teachers and other kids, but what about when you're not engaging with those kids, what kind of learning opportunities are we creating for them, so that they can explore, and explain, and apply, and create kind of independently?"
Lorenz says health and safety conservations have centered on how to enforce social distancing among students in buildings that were designed for collaboration.
"We're having a lot of conversations about personal protective equipment--those kinds of things," he said. "How do we ensure that people are not ill.Taking temperatures, being mindful of symptoms, having plans for what happens if a child becomes ill at school, what if a staff member were to become ill."
Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.